Callon Petroleum Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 23rd. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 38.86%. The business had revenue of $155.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $6.25 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Williams Capital set a $8.00 target price on Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.57.

NYSE:CPE opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 309.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,016,792 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 768,763 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,112,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 491.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,325,288 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.