Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Camden National in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Shares of CAC stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Camden National has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $47.25. The company has a market capitalization of $711.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $42.66 million during the quarter. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 27.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Camden National will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Camden National by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Camden National by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Camden National by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 205,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Camden National by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Camden National by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

