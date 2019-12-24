Canaccord Genuity Lowers CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Price Target to $17.00

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

CAMP has been the topic of a number of other reports. First Analysis lowered shares of CalAmp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CalAmp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CalAmp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of CalAmp in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.86.

Shares of CalAmp stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.95. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.32 million, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.94.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. CalAmp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CalAmp will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in CalAmp during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CalAmp during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

