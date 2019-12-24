Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) Senior Officer Jason Michael Bednar Sells 18,792 Shares

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) Senior Officer Jason Michael Bednar sold 18,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total value of C$88,322.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$626,181.

Shares of CNE opened at C$4.64 on Tuesday. Canacol Energy Ltd has a 1 year low of C$3.73 and a 1 year high of C$5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.64, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $828.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.55.

Get Canacol Energy alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Canacol Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -500.00%.

Separately, UBS Group cut their target price on Canacol Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 98,050 one thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.