Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOOS. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Canada Goose from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays began coverage on Canada Goose in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.76.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $31.67 and a 1-year high of $59.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.74.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. Canada Goose had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.67%. The company had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Canada Goose’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Canada Goose by 108.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 10.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 56.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

