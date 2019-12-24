Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Receives C$123.18 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$123.18.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$127.00 to C$119.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$135.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$122.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

In other news, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.79, for a total transaction of C$395,666.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274 shares in the company, valued at C$32,822.46.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$118.90 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$96.46 and a 1-year high of C$127.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $85.42 billion and a PE ratio of 19.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$120.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$120.59.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported C$1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.61 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.88 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.538 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

