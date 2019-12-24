Canyon Creek Food (CVE:CYF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Shares of Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd (CVE:CYF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 15000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17.

Get Canyon Creek Food alerts:

Canyon Creek Food (CVE:CYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.94 million for the quarter.

About Canyon Creek Food (CVE:CYF)

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. operates as a food processing company in Canada. It offers fresh soups, stews and chilies, sauces, mashed potatoes, and gravies, as well as other prepared food products. The company offers its products to grocery retailers and a range of food service establishments, such as restaurants and institutions.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Canyon Creek Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canyon Creek Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.