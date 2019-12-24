Capricoin Price Tops $0.0290 (CPC)

Capricoin (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Capricoin has a market cap of $57,786.00 and approximately $10,340.00 worth of Capricoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Capricoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0290 or 0.00000390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Capricoin has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Capricoin Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2015. Capricoin’s total supply is 200,995,023 coins and its circulating supply is 1,990,045 coins. Capricoin’s official Twitter account is @CapricoinSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Capricoin is capricoin.org. The official message board for Capricoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/CPC.

Buying and Selling Capricoin

Capricoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Capricoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Capricoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Capricoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

