Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Given News Impact Score of -2.15

News headlines about Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) have been trending negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Capstone Mining earned a media sentiment score of -2.15 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the mining company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

CS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$0.75 to C$0.80 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Capstone Mining stock opened at C$0.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $279.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22. Capstone Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.41 and a 12 month high of C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.82, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.56.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$109.47 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe bought 50,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 808,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$468,866.20. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot bought 71,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,620,822 shares in the company, valued at C$1,834,575.40. In the last quarter, insiders bought 327,000 shares of company stock valued at $197,640.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

