Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Scott D. Grimes Sells 1,000 Shares

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,856,492.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $61.22 on Tuesday. Cardlytics Inc has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $65.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.76.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.31. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 44.53% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $56.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cardlytics from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,190,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 295.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 37,812 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 15,518 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cardlytics by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.