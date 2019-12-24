CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.45.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CARG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.93. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $45.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $604,800.00. Also, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 2,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $75,279.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 102,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,830,803.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,312,965 shares of company stock valued at $46,883,579. Company insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 208.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 55.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 2,651.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in CarGurus during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus during the third quarter worth $148,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

