CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Given “Neutral” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $80.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

KMX has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.88.

KMX opened at $89.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. CarMax has a 1 year low of $57.95 and a 1 year high of $100.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 24,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $2,222,111.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,950.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 10,954.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,567 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CarMax in the second quarter worth about $128,466,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in CarMax by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,493,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,679,000 after acquiring an additional 566,892 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,843,000. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in CarMax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,430,000.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

