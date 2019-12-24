CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Raised to $112.00 at Morgan Stanley

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KMX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.88.

Shares of KMX opened at $89.18 on Monday. CarMax has a twelve month low of $57.95 and a twelve month high of $100.49. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.16.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. CarMax’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CarMax will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 24,551 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $2,222,111.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,950.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1,397.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 5,505.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

