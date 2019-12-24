Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $51.52, but opened at $50.21. Carnival shares last traded at $50.94, with a volume of 287,446 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Carnival alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Carnival’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Standpoint Research upgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC downgraded shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carnival currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $204,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 259,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,100,000 after buying an additional 23,848 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Carnival by 1.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 250,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners increased its stake in Carnival by 6.3% during the second quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 251,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,994,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.80.

About Carnival (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.