Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $45.02 on Tuesday. Casella Waste Systems has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $47.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $198.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $115,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,856.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Callahan, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $420,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,368.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at $36,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 43.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

