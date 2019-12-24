Caspian (CSP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.59 Million

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 24th. Caspian has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $204,708.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Caspian token can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX. Over the last week, Caspian has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Caspian Profile

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a token. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech.

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

