CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) vs. Limelight Networks (NYSE:LLNW) Critical Contrast

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) and CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Limelight Networks has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBIZ has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Limelight Networks and CBIZ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limelight Networks 0 2 1 0 2.33 CBIZ 0 0 0 0 N/A

Limelight Networks presently has a consensus target price of $4.10, suggesting a potential upside of 0.74%. Given Limelight Networks’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Limelight Networks is more favorable than CBIZ.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Limelight Networks and CBIZ’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limelight Networks $195.67 million 2.42 $9.84 million ($0.02) -203.50 CBIZ $922.00 million 1.65 $61.57 million $1.09 25.40

CBIZ has higher revenue and earnings than Limelight Networks. Limelight Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBIZ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Limelight Networks and CBIZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limelight Networks -12.84% -14.82% -11.88% CBIZ 7.51% 11.36% 5.34%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.1% of Limelight Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of CBIZ shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Limelight Networks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of CBIZ shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CBIZ beats Limelight Networks on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives. It operates edge services platform that provides content delivery services, video content management services, performance services for Website and Web application acceleration and security, professional services, cloud storage, and edge computing services, as well as sells equipment. The company also offers professional services and other infrastructure services, such as transit and rack space services. It serves media companies operating in the television, music, radio, newspaper, magazine, movie, gaming, software, and social media industries, as well as enterprises, technology companies, and government entities conducting business online. Limelight Networks, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc. provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. The Benefits and Insurance Services group offers group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services. The National Practices group provides managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and midsized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises in the United States and parts of Canada. CBIZ, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

