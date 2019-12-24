Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Cut to $139.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $142.00 to $139.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CE. Cowen boosted their target price on Celanese from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Celanese from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Celanese from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Celanese from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.94.

Get Celanese alerts:

CE stock opened at $123.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.73 and a 200-day moving average of $115.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.85. Celanese has a one year low of $82.91 and a one year high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Celanese will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Celanese by 69.2% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,954,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 452,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,322,000 after purchasing an additional 97,168 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.