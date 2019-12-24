Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.56.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Shares of CLRB opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,006,000. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $1,482,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.