Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CENT. BidaskClub upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average of $28.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of -0.10. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $40.59.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $540.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CEO Timothy P. Cofer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 621.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 308.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 32.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 508.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. 19.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

