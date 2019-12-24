Centralnic Group (LON:CNIC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $88.00

Centralnic Group PLC (LON:CNIC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 88 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 84 ($1.10), with a volume of 365516 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.50 ($0.98).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 58.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 56.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $152.71 million and a PE ratio of -17.87.

Centralnic Group Company Profile (LON:CNIC)

CentralNic Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Enterprise divisions. The Wholesale division offers domain names and sells them through an integrated network of retailers. The Retail division sells and manages domain names and related services directly to Internet users.

