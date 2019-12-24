Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.48.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTL. TheStreet raised Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim cut Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of CTL opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. Centurylink has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $16.75. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 34.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Centurylink will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.03%.

In related news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $43,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Centurylink by 292.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,153,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331,862 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 3,109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,343,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,772,000 after buying an additional 1,302,103 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 235,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 5.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,332,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,266,000 after acquiring an additional 628,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 17.6% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 35,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

