CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. CEVA reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.72 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CEVA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 741.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 120,250 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of CEVA by 9.5% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 199,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 17,263 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 10,974 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CEVA during the 3rd quarter worth $395,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CEVA opened at $27.34 on Friday. CEVA has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $33.16. The stock has a market cap of $590.07 million, a PE ratio of 248.55, a P/E/G ratio of 134.15 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.80.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

