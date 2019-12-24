CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Receives $51.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CF Industries from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CF Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Get CF Industries alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 103.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in CF Industries by 27.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter worth about $74,000. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CF opened at $47.89 on Friday. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average of $47.35. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.95.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). CF Industries had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.77%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.