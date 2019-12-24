Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $10.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.45) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Check Cap an industry rank of 154 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Check Cap alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHEK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Dawson James started coverage on shares of Check Cap in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CHEK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,425 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. Check Cap has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Check Cap will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Check Cap stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,026 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 19.16% of Check Cap worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Check Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check Cap (CHEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Check Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.