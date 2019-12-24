Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Receives $466.25 Average PT from Analysts

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $466.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHE shares. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Chemed from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

In related news, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $949,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,718. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.67, for a total transaction of $827,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,390,403.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,683 shares of company stock worth $6,582,111 over the last 90 days. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth $14,008,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Chemed during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Chemed during the second quarter valued at about $7,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

CHE traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $436.43. 574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,875. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $425.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Chemed has a 52-week low of $262.59 and a 52-week high of $445.10.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.15. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $480.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chemed will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.73%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

