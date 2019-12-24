ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.09

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.09 and last traded at $36.78, with a volume of 38732 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.11.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $23.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -48.39 and a beta of 2.07.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 143.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 330,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $10,586,683.72. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 99,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,440.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 279,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $8,807,687.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,508,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,128,062.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 921,315 shares of company stock valued at $29,213,675. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $843,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,750,000. Institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

