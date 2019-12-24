Cigna (NYSE:CI) Earns Buy Rating from Cowen

Cigna (NYSE:CI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cowen in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cigna from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Oppenheimer set a $254.00 target price on Cigna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.02.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $206.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.28. The stock has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.75. Cigna has a 12-month low of $141.95 and a 12-month high of $207.28.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. Cigna had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna will post 16.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $2,476,629.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,550,818.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total transaction of $1,395,234.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,502,494.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the third quarter worth about $299,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Cigna by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 62,130 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 291,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,262,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,720,000. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

