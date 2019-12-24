CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised CIT Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CIT Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

CIT opened at $46.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. CIT Group has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $54.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. CIT Group’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CIT Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John J. Fawcett bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Harnisch purchased 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 48,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,000. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 53,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 24,026 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $742,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 47.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 349,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 112,204 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 123,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in CIT Group by 311.2% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

