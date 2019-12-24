Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $28.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Citi Trends an industry rank of 44 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Citi Trends stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,929. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.57. Citi Trends has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.28.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Citi Trends had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $183.05 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Citi Trends’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

In other Citi Trends news, Director Jonathan Duskin sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $43,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Citi Trends by 5.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 5.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 4.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Citi Trends by 15.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

