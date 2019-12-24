Citigroup Increases Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Price Target to $87.00

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Myokardia from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Myokardia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Maxim Group reiterated an average rating on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Myokardia from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Myokardia has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.22.

MYOK stock opened at $72.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.34. Myokardia has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $73.48.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.57. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Myokardia will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $209,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jake Bauer sold 21,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $1,383,689.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,742.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $4,391,646 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYOK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myokardia by 19.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,892,000 after purchasing an additional 577,590 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Myokardia in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,523,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,715,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,307,000 after purchasing an additional 228,576 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 2,581.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 225,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 217,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Myokardia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,945,000.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

