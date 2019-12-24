Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Director Robert D. Agdern Sells 3,095 Shares of Stock

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Director Robert D. Agdern sold 3,095 shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $35,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CEM opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 31.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter.

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

