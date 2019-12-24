Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Receives $10.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLF. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $12.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.10.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $555.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.88 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 125.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.27%.

In other news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $39,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,265.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Koci bought 12,800 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $103,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,153.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,612,245 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,280,000 after acquiring an additional 739,275 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7,324.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,939,928 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,328 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.4% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,363,545 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,219,000 after purchasing an additional 565,405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,110,389 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,517,000 after purchasing an additional 198,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

