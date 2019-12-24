Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) PT Raised to $69.00

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $3.60 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.28% from the stock’s previous close.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.38 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $68.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $68.45.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.31 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.34% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 13,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $862,941.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,178,656 shares in the company, valued at $75,728,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 10,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $645,033.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,137,433.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,385 shares of company stock worth $2,944,406 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 217.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.