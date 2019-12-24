CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CommVault Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

CVLT stock opened at $44.77 on Tuesday. CommVault Systems has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $69.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.13.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $167.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.28 million. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $32,466.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,374,278. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Al Bunte sold 117,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,684,164.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 525,027 shares in the company, valued at $25,442,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,332 shares of company stock worth $5,786,317 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in CommVault Systems by 30.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 297,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,321,000 after purchasing an additional 69,122 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the second quarter worth $29,000. BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the second quarter worth $609,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the second quarter valued at $109,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.