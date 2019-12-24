Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Downgraded to “Reduce” at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. HSBC currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CCU. Zacks Investment Research raised Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. Compania Cervecerias Unidas has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $29.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.56.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Compania Cervecerias Unidas had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $552.59 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCU. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 21.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 13,404 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas in the third quarter worth $83,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 29.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,006,000 after buying an additional 121,658 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 22.1% during the third quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. 17.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through Chile, International Business, and Wine segments. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

