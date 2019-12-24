Comparing Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) & Internet Gold Golden Lines (NASDAQ:IGLD)

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) and Internet Gold Golden Lines (NASDAQ:IGLD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.4% of Anterix shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Anterix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Internet Gold Golden Lines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Anterix and Internet Gold Golden Lines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anterix -951.89% -17.13% -15.70% Internet Gold Golden Lines -8.07% -56.13% -3.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Anterix and Internet Gold Golden Lines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anterix 0 1 3 0 2.75 Internet Gold Golden Lines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Anterix currently has a consensus price target of $62.50, suggesting a potential upside of 48.46%. Given Anterix’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Anterix is more favorable than Internet Gold Golden Lines.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Anterix and Internet Gold Golden Lines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anterix $6.50 million 96.09 -$41.99 million ($2.88) -14.62 Internet Gold Golden Lines $2.49 billion N/A -$191.00 million N/A N/A

Anterix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Internet Gold Golden Lines.

Summary

Anterix beats Internet Gold Golden Lines on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico. The company was formerly known as pdvWireless, Inc. and changed its name to Anterix Inc. in August 2019. Anterix Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, New Jersey.

About Internet Gold Golden Lines

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. provides various telecommunications services in Israel. The company offers domestic fixed-line, cellular, and international communication services; Internet services; and multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasting, satellite broadcasting, and customer call center services. It also engages in the development and maintenance of communication infrastructure, as well as provision of communication services to other communications providers; online shopping and classified ads; and engages in the supply and maintenance of equipment on customer premises. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Ramat Gan, Israel. Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. is a subsidiary of Eurocom Communications Ltd.

