Comparing Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) & TrueCar (NYSE:TRUE)

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) and TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Jianpu Technology and TrueCar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jianpu Technology 1 1 1 0 2.00 TrueCar 1 8 0 0 1.89

Jianpu Technology presently has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 501.27%. TrueCar has a consensus price target of $7.88, suggesting a potential upside of 65.44%. Given Jianpu Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Jianpu Technology is more favorable than TrueCar.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.4% of Jianpu Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of TrueCar shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of TrueCar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Jianpu Technology and TrueCar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jianpu Technology -16.20% -21.83% -15.12% TrueCar -14.77% -11.80% -9.01%

Risk and Volatility

Jianpu Technology has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrueCar has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jianpu Technology and TrueCar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jianpu Technology $292.61 million 0.91 -$23.94 million N/A N/A TrueCar $353.57 million 1.44 -$28.32 million ($0.26) -18.31

Jianpu Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TrueCar.

Summary

TrueCar beats Jianpu Technology on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jianpu Technology

Jianpu Technology Inc. operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products. The company recommends loans and credit cards to individual users and assists the financial service providers in targeting users with specific characteristics based on the users' financial needs and credit profile, as well as the products offerings and risk appetite of the financial service providers. Its platform provides sales and marketing, big data risk management, and integrated solutions primarily to financial service providers. The company operates its platform under the Rong360 brand name. Jianpu Technology Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. In addition, the company offers forecast, consulting, and other services regarding determination of the residual value of an automobile at given future points in time, which are used to underwrite automotive loans and leases, and by financial institutions to measure exposure and risk across loan, lease, and fleet portfolios. Further, it provides geographically specific and real-time pricing information for consumers and dealers; TrueCar Trade, which gives consumers information on the value of their trade-in vehicles and enables them to obtain a guaranteed trade-in price before setting foot in the dealership; DealerSync, a dealer Website creation and management service and a software platform that assists dealers in managing, marketing, and growing their business; and DealerScience that provides dealers with advanced digital retailing software tools. The company was formerly known as Zag.com Inc. TrueCar, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

