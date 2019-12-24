Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Raised to $94.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ED. Barclays cut Consolidated Edison from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.41.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $89.78 on Friday. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $73.29 and a 12-month high of $94.97. The stock has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.63 and a 200-day moving average of $89.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1,060.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 152,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 139,500 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 325.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 350,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,086,000 after purchasing an additional 267,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. 59.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.