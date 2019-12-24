Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Receives $45.76 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.76.

CLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

In related news, President Jack H. Stark sold 20,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $701,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harold Hamm sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $20,148,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,212,496 shares of company stock valued at $40,910,039. Company insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 13.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Continental Resources by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,872 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Continental Resources by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,123 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 132,641 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLR opened at $34.22 on Friday. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $52.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average of $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.