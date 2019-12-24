Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) Receives $20.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

CZZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cosan in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cosan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cosan from $16.50 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Cosan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZZ. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Cosan by 280.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 291,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 214,876 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cosan by 41.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cosan by 13.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,809,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,179,000 after purchasing an additional 219,044 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 57.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,911,000 after purchasing an additional 791,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 38.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 82,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CZZ traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.00. 21,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,970. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Cosan has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $22.38.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. Cosan had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cosan will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Cosan

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

