Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) Given New $24.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.50 to $24.50 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CZZ. HSBC cut shares of Cosan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Cosan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Cosan from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cosan in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cosan from an overweight rating to an equal rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cosan currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.25.

Get Cosan alerts:

NYSE:CZZ opened at $22.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.39. Cosan has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $22.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cosan had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Cosan will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZZ. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Cosan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cosan in the third quarter worth about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cosan during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cosan during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cosan during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.