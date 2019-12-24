Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.62

Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.62 and last traded at $22.55, with a volume of 9448 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.

CZZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Cosan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cosan in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Cosan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cosan from $16.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Cosan had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cosan Ltd will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Cosan by 280.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 291,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 214,876 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cosan by 41.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cosan by 13.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,809,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,179,000 after acquiring an additional 219,044 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cosan by 57.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,911,000 after acquiring an additional 791,735 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cosan by 38.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 82,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cosan

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

