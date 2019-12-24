Costco Wholesale Co.’s Same-Store Sales Numbers Beat Analysts’ Estimates (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale’s (NASDAQ:COST) same-store sales climbed 5.3% in the month of November. Costco Wholesale’s stock rose by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the report.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $288.00 target price (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.61.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $99,067.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,470 shares in the company, valued at $12,337,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,780 shares of company stock worth $11,620,272. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $293.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $130.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $298.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.46. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $189.51 and a 52 week high of $307.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BB&T Corp grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 8,308 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 25,041 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

