Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $604.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) will report $604.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cott’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $608.89 million and the lowest is $602.19 million. Cott posted sales of $599.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cott will report full-year sales of $2.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cott.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $616.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.54 million. Cott had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. Cott’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cott from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cott currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:COT opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Cott has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Cott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cott by 1,141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,973,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,081,000 after buying an additional 2,734,092 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cott by 62.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,126,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,963 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in Cott by 35.2% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 5,428,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,428 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cott in the second quarter valued at about $17,444,000. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cott by 15.2% in the second quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,522,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,727,000 after acquiring an additional 729,589 shares in the last quarter.

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

