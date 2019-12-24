Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Iqvia (NYSE:IQV)

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $170.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cfra upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.46.

Get Iqvia alerts:

Shares of IQV opened at $154.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. Iqvia has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $164.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.51 and a 200-day moving average of $150.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iqvia will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Iqvia by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,316,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,947,191,000 after purchasing an additional 352,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iqvia by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,436,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,161,986,000 after buying an additional 1,146,138 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Iqvia by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,338,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,096,237,000 after buying an additional 559,040 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Iqvia by 19.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,630,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $584,166,000 after buying an additional 588,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,579,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $414,963,000 after acquiring an additional 421,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.