Critical Comparison: BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) and Glaukos (NASDAQ:GKOS)

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) and BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Glaukos and BeyondAirInc ., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glaukos 2 2 4 0 2.25 BeyondAirInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00

Glaukos currently has a consensus target price of $69.38, indicating a potential upside of 22.12%. BeyondAirInc . has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.55%. Given BeyondAirInc .’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BeyondAirInc . is more favorable than Glaukos.

Risk and Volatility

Glaukos has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BeyondAirInc . has a beta of -0.2, meaning that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Glaukos and BeyondAirInc .’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glaukos -8.60% -4.01% -2.83% BeyondAirInc . N/A -153.77% -81.22%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.7% of BeyondAirInc . shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Glaukos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Glaukos and BeyondAirInc .’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glaukos $181.28 million 11.41 -$12.95 million ($0.37) -153.54 BeyondAirInc . $7.72 million 7.92 -$6.56 million ($0.84) -5.24

BeyondAirInc . has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Glaukos. Glaukos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BeyondAirInc ., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Glaukos beats BeyondAirInc . on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery. The company's product pipeline includes iStent Infinite trabecular micro-bypass system, which is used as a standalone procedure in patients with refractory glaucoma; iStent Supra suprachoroidal micro-bypass stent that is designed to reduce intraocular pressure by accessing the suprachoroidal space in the eye; iStent SA trabecular micro-bypass system, a two-stent product, which uses a different auto-injection inserter designed for use in a standalone procedure; and iDose, a targeted injectable drug delivery implant that is designed to be pre-loaded into a small gauge needle and injected into the eye through a self-sealing corneal needle penetration. The company markets its products through direct sales force in the United States and other 16 countries, as well as through distribution partners in Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

BeyondAirInc . Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc. in June 2019. The company is based in Garden City, New York.

