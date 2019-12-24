Critical Survey: CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) versus Mustang Bio (OTCMKTS:MBIO)

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) and CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mustang Bio and CV Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mustang Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00 CV Sciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Mustang Bio presently has a consensus target price of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 185.20%. CV Sciences has a consensus target price of $7.33, suggesting a potential upside of 648.30%. Given CV Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CV Sciences is more favorable than Mustang Bio.

Profitability

This table compares Mustang Bio and CV Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mustang Bio N/A -84.42% -62.22% CV Sciences -11.99% -21.86% -14.49%

Risk & Volatility

Mustang Bio has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CV Sciences has a beta of -0.65, indicating that its share price is 165% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mustang Bio and CV Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mustang Bio N/A N/A -$30.66 million ($1.14) -3.28 CV Sciences $48.24 million 2.02 $10.00 million $0.09 10.89

CV Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Mustang Bio. Mustang Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CV Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.7% of Mustang Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of CV Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Mustang Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of CV Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CV Sciences beats Mustang Bio on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors. The company develop MB-107, a gene therapy program, potential curative treatment for X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency, a rare genetic immune system condition in which affected patients do not live beyond infancy without treatment. Its ex vivo lentiviral gene therapy is in two Phase I/II clinical trials. The company also develops CD123, a heterodimeric interleukin-3-receptor for acute myeloid leukemia; CD20 for immunotherapy of B-cell lymphomas; CS1, an NK cell receptor regulating immune functions; IL13Ra2 CAR T cell program for glioblastoma; HER2 CAR T for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and metastatic breast cancer to brain; and PSCA CAR T for prostate and pancreatic cancers. It has a license agreement with Harvard University for the treatment of cancer; Nationwide Children's Hospital for the development of an oncolytic virus for treating GBM; and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center to perform research relating to gene editing. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc. operates as a life science company. It operates through two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. The Consumer Products segment manufactures, markets, and sells consumer products containing hemp-based cannabidiol oil under the PlusCBD brand in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and vape. This segment provides its hemp extract products in balms, sprays, drops, capsules, gummies, and softgel forms. It also sells raw materials to various customers that produce products for resale into the market in Europe. The Specialty Pharmaceuticals segment develops cannabinoids to treat a range of medical indications. Its product candidate is CVSI-007 that combines CBD and nicotine for the treatment of smokeless tobacco use and addiction. The company was formerly known as CannaVest Corp. and changed its name to CV Sciences, Inc. in January 2016. CV Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

