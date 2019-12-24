Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.47.

CRR.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$16.25 price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. CIBC upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of CRR.UN stock traded up C$0.05 on Tuesday, reaching C$16.12. 15,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,519. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$12.31 and a twelve month high of C$16.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.91%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

