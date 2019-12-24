CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

CFB has been the subject of several other reports. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated a hold rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

CFB opened at $14.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.68. CrossFirst Bankshares has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $15.50.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFB. Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter worth $482,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $588,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $626,000.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

